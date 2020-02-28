Tammy Lynn Sytch (Sunny) Released From Prison Earlier Than Scheduled

Tammy Lynn Sytch, better known as Sunny, was jailed since early 2019 due to multiple DUI charges against her. Her parole was revoked after multiple violations such as her failure to notify authorities of her whereabouts, failure to pay an agreed-upon monthly fee for her release, and failure to maintain a stable residence.

Recently released reports had suggested that Sunny would be released on parole next month after her new attorney filed a parole petition with the courts last month. But it looks like she has been released from prison earlier than scheduled.

Sunny was released from Carbon County Correctional in Carbon County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning, per Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet. Sunny has had quite the trouble with the law since 2012, when she was arrested a total of five times, in a four week period.

According to police records, Tammy Sytch aka Sunny was released from prison earlier than they had scheduled and is now out from behind bars. pic.twitter.com/y4xwFkSBqm — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 25, 2020

When an arrest warrant was issued for her in February last year for missing a scheduled drug test and maintaining a stable residence, she was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. This was her third DUI arrest in 12 months, and sixth overall.

She was sentenced to 5 years in prison in 2016 but was given credit for 97 days time served and paroled. Her previous attorney had filed a petition last year to withdraw as her defense counsel, according to court records.

Tammy Lynn Sytch aka Sunny is a WWE Hall of Famer and she was inducted in 2011. She is credited for being the first “Diva” in the company, being a staple of the Attitude Era in the late ’90s. Apart from WWE, she also worked in ECW and had a short stint in WCW as well. Besides being a HOFer, she is also a 2-time Slammy Award winner. She was also honored by the Cauliflower Alley Club for her contributions to wrestling.