Tammy Lynn Sytch (Sunny) To Be Released From Prison Next Month

Tammy Lynn Sytch will be granted parole and released from prison on March 25th, 2020. She has been in prison since early 2019 stemming from multiple DUI charges. Sytch’s parole was revoked after she failed to notify authorities of her whereabouts, failed to pay an agreed-upon monthly fee for her release, and failed to maintain a stable residence.

Sytch’s new attorneys filed a parole petition with the courts last month. She had a hearing on the matter last Thursday. According to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, Sytch is due to be released on parole exactly 1-month from tomorrow.

Sunny Granted Parole, Due To Be Released Next Month

Tammy Lynn Sytch (aka Sunny) was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. She is often credited with having been the first “Diva” in company history as well as helping to usher in the Attitude era of the late 1990s. Additionally, Sytch performed in ECW and briefly in WCW as well. She was honored by the Cauliflower Alley Club for her contributions to wrestling and is a former 2x Slammy Award winner in WWE.

