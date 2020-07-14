Tammy “Sunny” Sytch Arrested On Various Charges

WWE Hall-of-Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been arrested again. She was booked into the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Monmouth, New Jersey yesterday. Records indicate she has not been granted bond.

According to the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Department website Sytch has been charged with the following:

Eluding Police Officer

2 counts of Contempt/Violate Domestic Violence Restraining Order

Operating Motor Vehicle during second license suspension

Sytch had just been released from prison earlier this year. She served 1-year in prison from February 2019 to February of this year. Sytch’s sentence was as a result of numerous DUI convictions. The charges she currently faces, however, do not involve alcohol.

In the few months that Sytch was not in jail, she promoted several business ventures. Sytch had been promoting services for fans on Only Fans, Snapchat, and Cameo.

Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. She is often credit from being the first “Diva” in the company. Sytch is also often lauded as helping to have kick-started the Attitude Era in WWE. In addition to her time in WWE, Sytch had stints in both ECW and WCW as well.