Tanga Loa On Bullet Club Splitting from The Elite

Tanga Loa who is part of Bullet Club recently talked about The Elite’s departure from the stable in an interview.

Tanga Loa has seen the faction go through a lot of changes and transitions. A member for more than five years, the 6-time IWGP Tag Team Champion talked about the major change that happened in Bullet Club.

Subgroup The Elite – comprising of The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll and Hangman Page – officially left Bullet Club at the G1 Special in San Francisco in 2018.

The split was inevitable as The Elite had become separated from the identity of Bullet Club, according to Tanga Loa. He said that it had become necessary to establish what the faction meant to them and where they wanted it to go.

“One, I think you could see fans could see there was a real difference in the Bullet Club at that time, and Kenny [Omega] and The Bucks are amazing talents, and then Cody of course, was a part of Bullet Club at that time too. Marty [Scurll] was too, and I think when two of the members, the original members of Bullet Club feel like the club is not holding on to its roots, the tradition, that mindset of what started Bullet Club, I think they felt it necessary to pump the brakes and establish what it meant to be a part of Bullet Club, and San Francisco, I think was that point where we had to draw the line in the sand,” Tanga Loa told POST Wrestling.

After the departure of The Elite, Bullet Club is under the leadership of Jay White, who joined in October 2018. Tanga Loa has been with the faction since March 2016.

Bullet Club will be hosting Bullet Club Beach Party during WrestleMania 36 weekend in Tampa, Florida. The event is set to take place on April 4 at Whiskey Joe’s and many names from the pro wrestling world will be present. You can find more information about the event and ticketing here.

Tama Tonga Talks Bullet Club Beach Party WrestleMania Weekend