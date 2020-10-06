Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Taya Valkyrie Reveals She Was Cast In Season 4 Of GLOW

GLOW's cancellation hits Taya Valkyrie particularly hard.

By Ian Carey
Taya Valkyrie in GLOW

News broke yesterday that the hit Netflix series GLOW will not return for a 4th season. The next season was set to be the final one for the series but showrunners made the decision to cancel it due to the pandemic. The show not returning will hit former Knockouts Champion, Taya Valkyrie, particularly hard as she was set to join the cast for the 4th and final season.

Taya took to Twitter to release a statement on GLOW’s cancellation:

- Advertisement -

“To say I’m disappointed would be an understatement. This past February I was cast on @GLOWnetflix S4. This was finally my chance to be seen as an actress, to work with some of the most talented women behind and in front of the camera.”

“I’m heartbroken that the work we did will never be seen and that we didn’t get to finish what had been started. Thank you to everyone that was so nice to me and supportive on set. I guess I’ll just have to wait longer to meet ya Hollywood.”

Although not confirmed, some fans have suggested based on her pictures that Taya was cast as Colonel Ninotchka from the original series.

A Netflix spokesperson spoke with Deadline regarding the decision to cancel the show.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging,” A Netflix spokesperson told Deadline. “We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world.”

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/5): Leader Of RETRIBUTION Revealed, Rollins & Murphy

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Drew McIntyre teamed up with the Street Profits...
Read more
NXT

NXT TakeOver 31 Results: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Ember Moon Returns

NXT TakeOver 31 aired from the Capitol Wrestling Center (formerly known as the Performance Center) tonight on the WWE Network. It was...
Read more
Wrestling News

Former WWE Producer Arrested In Indiana

A former WWE backstage producer was recently arrested in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. According to a report from PW Insider, Sarah Stock was arrested...
Read more
NXT

Injury Updates For Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly Following NXT Takeover

WWE has provided injury updates for Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly following their hard-hitting match in the main event of Sunday's NXT...
Read more
WWE

Report: WWE Wants To Make Current NXT Champion A Big Star

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest picked up a big win over Johnny Gargano during the NXT Takeover: 31 event and latest...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Taya Valkyrie Reveals She Was Cast In Season 4 Of GLOW

News broke yesterday that the hit Netflix series GLOW will not return for a 4th season. The next season was set to...
Read more
NJPW

NJPW Announces Best of the Super Juniors and World Tag League 2020

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that their last major tour of 2020 will host two tournaments concurrently. It will combine Best of...
Read more
WWE

Eric Young Reveals Original Plans For Sanity’s Main Roster Debut

The current  Impact Wrestling World Champion Eric Young recently appeared on Sitting Ringtside with David Penzer podcast where he talked about his...
Read more
AEW

Matt Cardona Reveals Which AEW Stars He Wants To Face

While Matt Cardona does not have an active contract with AEW at the movement, he is hopeful about making a return to...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 10

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
WWE

Report: WWE Wants To Make Current NXT Champion A Big Star

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest picked up a big win over Johnny Gargano during the NXT Takeover: 31 event and latest...
Read more
WWE

Mustafa Ali’s First Comments After Being Revealed As The Leader Of Retribution

The Retribution storyline saw a big development during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw when Mustafa Ali turned heel and was...
Read more
WWE

Robert Roode On James Storm Possibly Joining WWE

Fans have been wanting to see a Beer Money reunion in WWE ever since Bobby Roode joined NXT and these talks were...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (10/5): Leader Of RETRIBUTION Revealed, Rollins & Murphy

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Drew McIntyre teamed up with the Street Profits...
Read more
Wrestling News

EC3 Is Headed To ROH

EC3 continues to make moves in his post-WWE career as he is coming to Ring of Honor.  On Monday,...
Read more
WWE

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre Match Set For WWE Hell In A Cell

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre has been announced for the upcoming WWE Hell In A Cell PPV. WWE did...
Read more
WWE

Robert Roode Discusses His WWE Hiatus Due To Travel Ban

Roode Roode opened up on his WWE hiatus in a new interview. The Glorious one returned to TV last week after being away...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC