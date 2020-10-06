Taya Valkyrie Reveals She Was Cast In Season 4 Of GLOW

News broke yesterday that the hit Netflix series GLOW will not return for a 4th season. The next season was set to be the final one for the series but showrunners made the decision to cancel it due to the pandemic. The show not returning will hit former Knockouts Champion, Taya Valkyrie, particularly hard as she was set to join the cast for the 4th and final season.

Taya took to Twitter to release a statement on GLOW’s cancellation:

“To say I’m disappointed would be an understatement. This past February I was cast on @GLOWnetflix S4. This was finally my chance to be seen as an actress, to work with some of the most talented women behind and in front of the camera.”

“I’m heartbroken that the work we did will never be seen and that we didn’t get to finish what had been started. Thank you to everyone that was so nice to me and supportive on set. I guess I’ll just have to wait longer to meet ya Hollywood.”

Although not confirmed, some fans have suggested based on her pictures that Taya was cast as Colonel Ninotchka from the original series.

Colonel Ninotchka invents the Ganso Bomb. pic.twitter.com/GNALFQZQKw — Razor Ramona HG (@OozeMarianismo) July 3, 2020

A Netflix spokesperson spoke with Deadline regarding the decision to cancel the show.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging,” A Netflix spokesperson told Deadline. “We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world.”