Taya Valkyrie Talks Being The Longest-Reigning Knockouts Champ Ever

Taya Valkyrie is the first wrestler to hold the Knockouts title for more than a year.

The longest-reigning Knockouts Champion in history will face Jordynne Grace for the belt on Impact Wrestling next Tuesday night. The match was taped in Mexico last month. Taya is the only wrestler ever to hold the championship for longer than a year, having initially won it from Tessa Blanchard at Homecoming on January 6th, 2019.

Valkyrie spoke to Steel Chair Magazine recently about what being the longest-reigning Knockouts champion of all-time means to her.

“I’m extremely blessed and also feel extremely proud of myself. Nobody else understands how much work I put into this than myself, the ups, the downs, the heartaches, the heartbreaks, the successes, everything,” Valkyrie said.

“I’m very proud of myself that it is now manifested itself as the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion,” Taya continued. “To have my face and my name in the Impact Wrestling’s history books with that title is just unreal.”

Revival Of Taya Valkyrie vs Tessa Blanchard Rivalry?

During the interview, Taya also discussed her rivalry with Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard.

“On Tessa Blanchard, I’ve beaten her over and over again on many, many occasions. I beat her for the Knockouts Championship, I defended my Knockouts Championship in a Street Fight in Mexico City against her and was successful, I then continued to carry the women’s division for an entire year. I then beat her at Madison Square Garden for the AAA Reina de Reinas championship.”

Taya feels she should be next in line for a shot at Blanchard’s title.

“If anybody has the number one contender spot, it’s me, and I know that in 2020, you will see the revival of the Taya versus Tessa Blanchard rivalry and it is going to get pretty messy because both of us are extremely passionate, hard-working, dedicated, mentally and physically strong.”

She concluded the interview by stating that she plans to be the one to make history in 2020.

“I know this year will be another record-breaking year for me. I will be the one who will be making even more history and even more noise in 2020.”

