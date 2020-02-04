Taya Valkyrie: “The Iron Sheik Massacre” To Be Released In 2020

Taya Valkyrie is working alongside her husband, John Morrison, on a horror film with a premise many wrestling fans will likely find quite entertaining. The film “The Iron Sheik Massacre” focusses on a toy Iron Sheik doll that becomes sentient. The doll then targets a group of new school wrestlers who it feels are insulting old school wrestling traditions. The sentient Iron Sheik doll will be voiced by none other than the Iron Sheik himself.

Valkyrie and Morrison co-wrote the script together on their Honeymoon.

Ohhh hello dear friend ??? https://t.co/c7Y7MDeRj5 — The Iron Sheik Massacre (@SheikMassacre) June 5, 2019

Valkyrie spoke to Metro.co.uk recently about the project.

“As of right now, last week John was doing some meetings with the special effects people,” Valkyrie told Metro.

“It’s a very effects-heavy short film because of the nature of it being a horror-comedy. There’s a lot of stuff that’s being worked on right now that did take longer than expected – I’m slowly learning about this. I always thought things just happened, and they were out and ready [laughs] – which sounds ridiculous, but I’ve learned that things take time.”

“It is taking its time, but I think it’s all going to be extremely worth it. We have some of the best special effects people working on it. It will be done this year, 120%.”

John Morrison spoke to BANG Showbiz about the project last May.

“The last thing that I did that I’m finishing right now is a horror-comedy short that Taya and I wrote on our honeymoon. It’s called ‘The Iron Sheik Massacre’,” Morrison told the outlet.

“It’s about a group of new school wrestlers who are dumping on old school wrestling, lightning hits the house and an Iron Sheik doll becomes sentient.”