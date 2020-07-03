Taz Responds To Fan Over Idea That WWE Saved His Career

Taz took exception to a fan making the comment that WWE saved his in-ring career.

The ECW Original got fans talking earlier this week when he knocked WWE while doing a promo during Wednesday’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite to further hype the scheduled match between Brian Cage and AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley.

It’s been reported that people in WWE were upset with the line. Of course, Taz accused WWE of running a “sloppy shop” which was a reference to their COVID-19 testing and outbreak.

A fan wrote on Twitter, “I agree to a point. #TAZ might be correct but IMO it’s an unnecessary jab to a company that saved his career after wrestling & prepared him in a career of announcing. If Taz never had the opportunity to announce he may never of had his podcast & other gigs over the years.”

Taz saw the message from the fan and dismissed the idea. While he appreciates what WWE did for him, he’s under the belief that it helped both sides.

“Saved my career??? Lmao, NO! They gave me opportunity (which I appreciated & accepted) but you NEED to understand…that’s a 2 way street. I was supplying them with a need & providing my services. They did that to capitalize on $ invest in me & they NEEDED a new fresh voice,” he wrote.

Moxley is slated to defend the title against Cage on the July 15th edition of Dynamite that’s being hyped as Fight For The Fallen.