Taz Signs Multi-Year Deal With AEW

Wrestling legend Taz has signed a multi-year agreement with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

He joins the AEW broadcast team that also includes Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Justin Roberts, Alex Marvez, Dasha Fuentes, Jenn Decker, “Goldenboy” Alex Mendez and Chris Van Vliet.

Below, you can see Taz sign his AEW contract and Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes welcome him to the team. Cody also tweeted that he is thrilled to welcome Taz to the AEW booth.

Yesterday #AEWDynamite was extended to 2023 by @tntdrama and Today we are happy to announce that @OfficialTAZ has signed a multiple year agreement with #AEW pic.twitter.com/dX99wxdfvR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 16, 2020

Taz Joins AEW

The news of Taz signing with All Elite Wrestling comes just one day after it was announced WarnerMedia and AEW have entered into a new 4-year agreement that will see AEW Dynamite remain on TNT through the end of 2023 and the creation of a new weekly show.

Prior to signing joining AEW, Taz received strong reviews for his work calling several AEW broadcasts. Taz debuted for AEW as a guest commentator on the third episode of AEW Dark back in October. He called the New Year’s Day episode of AEW Dynamite (filling in for Tony Schiavone)and calledWednesday’s AEW Dark from Miami along with Excalibur.

We are dressed and ready to announce the action @AEWrestling Bash at the Beach in Miami on #AEWDynamite!! Tune in to @tntdrama at 8PM EST! https://t.co/QP6WNqXuc4 @OfficialTAZ pic.twitter.com/dBazt91Tmf — Justin Roberts (@JustinRoberts) January 16, 2020

As a result of him joining AEW, Taz stated on Twitter that his popular Taz Show podcast has been put on ‘hold’ for ‘quite some time.’