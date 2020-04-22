TD Garden Claims WWE SummerSlam Still Going Forward As Scheduled

It appears that WWE SummerSlam, for the time being, is still going down from the TD Garden in Boston.

The current coronavirus pandemic has forced WWE, and various other sports organizations, to cease mass gatherings of fans and hold events in empty arenas. It could be a long time before fans are ever allowed back inside sporting events. WWE has been taping most of their programs inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The upcoming Money In The Bank program was filmed on the roof of WWE headquarters. With that being said, SummerSlam could remain from the TD Garden in Boston, as the venue issued the following statement on the matter.

“As of today, we have not received any updates from WWE regarding changes to SummerSlam, so it is still scheduled as planned. Any updates regarding the event will be posted to our website here: https://www.tdgarden.com/events/detail/wwe-summerslam-2020. We also suggest checking WWE’s website and social channels for the most up-to-date information.”

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, WWE has been forced to make a lot of changes. Numerous talent and WWE employees have been let go due to the economic impact of the virus. Also, the company’s biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, for the first time ever, took place in front of an empty arena and was pre-taped. This has truly been a trying time for the professional wrestling industry, and the sports world as a whole.

We’ll keep you updated as more information on the matter becomes available. WWE SummerSlam is currently scheduled to go down on Sunday, August 23, 2020.