Monday, December 7, 2020
Team LeRae Wins Women’s WarGames Match

The heels went over

By Andrew Ravens

For the second straight year, WWE held a WarGames featuring female talent and it didn’t disappoint.

At Sunday’s WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames event, this year’s version of this contest featured Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Raquel Gonzalez, and Dakota Kai.

Moon and Kai started the match. Stars followed them in the following order: Blackheart, Gonzalez, Ripley, Storm, Shiri, and LeRae. 

Various weapons were used in this match such as kendo sticks, ladders, and more. There was a spot where Io was locked out of the ring after Indie Heartwell attacked her and stole the key. A notable spot saw Io put a trash can on her head before jumping on everyone from the top of the cage. The finish saw Gonzalez power bomb Io through a ladder between the ropes. 

Last year’s women’s match saw Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox & Candice LeRae beat Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray. 

The next special for NXT comes during Royal Rumble weekend with the NXT TakeOver: special in January.

Keith Lee Opens Up On Feeling Like He Abandoned WWE NXT

What are your thoughts on the outcome of this match? Did WWE make the right call? Sound off in the comment section.

