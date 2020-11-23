Sunday, November 22, 2020

Team RAW Sweeps SmackDown In Men’s Tag Match At WWE Survivor Series

By Andrew Ravens

This year’s Survivor Series event featured a Traditional Elimination Match for the male roster as usual with some notable star power. 

Unlike last year, WWE went back to its normal formula of having stars from Monday Night RAW and SmackDown featured instead of also having NXT. 

Team RAW featured Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Matt Riddle while SmackDown had Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, and Otis.

The first elimination saw Rollins offer himself as a sacrifice and Sheamus hit a brogue kick. Styles eliminated Owens with the Phoenmal Forehearm, which gave TeamRAW a 5-3 lead. Riddle hit a dive off the top rope to Corbin for the elimination to post Team RAW a 5-2 lead.

Strowman eliminated Otis, which caused Jey to be the final Team SmackDown member standing. Lee hit the Spirit Bomb to Jey for the elimination. It was a clean sweep for Team RAW. 

This was the fifth straight year that Vince McMahon had decided to do the brand vs. brand theme for one of the big four events of the year for the company.

WWE will close the year out with the TLC pay-per-view event, which goes down next month in Tampa. 

Alexa Bliss Defends WWE Over Labeling Wrestlers As Independent Contractors

What are your thoughts on Team RAW winning the match? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.

