Monday, November 23, 2020

Team RAW Wins Women’s Tag Match At WWE Survivor Series

By Andrew Ravens

This year’s Traditional 5-on-5-on-5 Elimination Match for the female roster at the Survivor Series event is in the books. 

This was the fourth straight year that Vince McMahon had decided to do the brand vs. brand theme with the women for one of the big four events of the year for the company.

Team RAW featured Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, and Lana) while SmackDown had Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Natalya. 

At Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event, Team RAW won the contest. 

Royce hit her finisher to Bayley for the first elimination. Bayley was the Team SmackDown captain. Natalya locked in the sharpshooter to Royce for the elimination to tie it up 4-4. Team RAW went up 4-3 when Evans eliminated Natalya with a big right hand. Baszler eliminated Ruby that led to RAW going up 4-2. Morgan eliminated Evans that made it 3-2 with Team RAW still in the lead. Jax with a samoan drop to Morgan for the elimination to give Team RAW the lead again with 3-1. Belair was the last to rep SmackDown. Belair passed out while in a rear-naked choke by Baszler and fell onto the bottom rope, but Baszler wouldn’t let go so she was eliminated via DQ. Belair and Jax were eliminated when they were both counted out. As a result, Lana was the last person standing and won the match. 

Last year, WWE decided to change things up by adding NXT talent and making it a three-way contest. Team NXT (Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae and Io Shirai) ended up winning by beating Team RAW (Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Asuka and Kairi Sane) and Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross).

Alexa Bliss Defends WWE Over Labeling Wrestlers As Independent Contractors

What are your thoughts on Team RAW winning this match? Sound off in the comment section.

