Ted DiBiase’s Nonprofit Reportedly Received $2 Million From Mississippi

Ted DiBiase Sr.’s non-profit organization, Heart of David Ministry, has received $2.1 million in welfare money from the state of Mississippi, according to state records.

The report comes from The Clarion-Ledger, which states that the WWE Hall of Famer’s ministry had only “meager” funds until Ted’s son Brett DiBiase got hired as the deputy administrator at the Mississippi Department of Human Services. He was hired back in early 2017.

In May 2017, the Heart of David Ministry started receiving payments as much as $900,000 in a year. It has received a total of $2,126,739 from May 2017 to now. The ministry reported that the grant money received in 2017 was used for “general church speaking engagements, religious conferences, school assemblies, and wrestling events.”

The report also notes that the ministry appears to not have filed any tax documents with the IRS for the last two years.

Last week, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White had announced that six people, including Brett DiBiase, were arrested in the biggest embezzlement scam in the history of the state.

The arrested are alleged to have stolen more than $4.15 million in welfare money. John Davis, the former director of Mississippi’s welfare agency, was also among the arrested. He allegedly used the money for personal use and for DiBiase’s “luxury” drug rehab center.

DiBiase was paid with welfare money to teach drug awareness classes, but he never taught any classes as he was instead being treated for opioid addiction at Rise in Malibu, an addiction treatment center in Malibu, California.

Ted DiBiase Sr. has not been charged with anything as of this writing.