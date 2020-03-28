Teddy Hart Arrested For Assault, Facing Prison Time

Teddy Hart could be facing up to 5 years in jail.

Teddy Hart could be looking at significant jail time as a result of new charges he’s facing. Hart was arraigned in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday and is facing charges of strangulation resulting in wounding/bodily harm. The charges are related to an incident involving Hart’s girlfriend Maria Manic.

Hart is facing up to 5 years in prison for the Class 6 felony offense and up to a $2500 fine. His court date is set for April 22nd and he is currently being housed in Richmond City jail without bail.

Independent wrestler Ace Montana took to his Facebook account to say he had to pull a gun on Hart. He went on to detail the assault against Manic. Hart was arrested shortly after the incident took place.

This is the 3rd time in the last 2 months that Hart has been arrested. He was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule III substance with intent to sell or distribute. On March 4th, he was charged for violating the terms of his bail by not staying under house arrest.

The 40-year-old Hart is a former MLW World Middleweight Champion and held the tag titles along with Davey Boy Smith Jr. He’s also a former JCW World Champion with the Insane Clown Posse’s Juggalo Championship Wrestling.

Ace Montana spoke to Hannibal TV in detail about the incident: