Teddy Hart Arrested

Teddy Hart was arrested on Tuesday night in Richmond, Virginia.

He was booked on three charges of possession, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and distribute, according to the police report.

It should be noted that possession of a Schedule III controlled substance is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia with a maximum penalty of up to 12 months in jail and / or a fine of up to $2,500.

Schedule III controlled substances can include anabolic steroids and ketamine. Hart is scheduled to appear in court on April 23rd.

Hart made his return to MLW 2017 where he would later become the leader of the New Era Hart Foundation alongside Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Brian Pillman Jr.

His most recent match under the MLW banner that took place in November. This is where he competed in a match against Myron Reed and dropped the MLW Middleweight Championship to Reed. He was released in December.

Hart was previously arrested back in 2017 after attempting to evade arrest after being pulled over for a hazardous traffic violation in Arlington, Texas. It should be noted that those charges were dropped.

