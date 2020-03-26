Teddy Long On WWE Nixing Vince McMahon’s Funeral Angle After Chris Benoit Tragedy

The Chris Benoit tragedy shook the whole wrestling world and it also forced WWE to change their planned storylines for the weeks after the incident. One such thing that the company had planned was the funeral of Vince McMahon after the Boss was involved in a limo accident the previous week on Raw.

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long, who was present backstage for the episode when the news broke, talked about the night during his recent interview with WrestlingInc. Long first discussed being backstage at the show and recalling the change of plans that night, the former WWE referee said that it was unreal:

“We were in Corpus Christi, Texas and were getting ready to do TV. That Corpus Christi TV was the day we were gonna have Vince McMahon’s funeral. They had the coffin and everything there and that’s when Vince came and broke the news to us and that’s why we weren’t able to do the Vince McMahon funeral. That was unreal man.”

Also Read: WWE Completes First Night Of WrestleMania Tapings

Long also talked about Chris and said that he was such a nice guy that you would never believe something like that would have went down. According to the former WWE employee, Chris was the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back and his wife Nancy was the same.

Apart from this, Teddy Long talked about things like his first introduction to Chris Benoit and Nancy, Nancy’s early days in the wrestling world when she managed Butch Reed and Ron Simmons and more. You can check out his comments on the matter at this link.