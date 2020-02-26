Teen Girl Wins State Wrestling Championship Competing Against Boys

The topic of inter-gender pro-wrestling is talked about much these days. Inter-gender amateur wrestling has been a less frequent topic of conversation. Teen wrestling standout Heaven Fitch may have just changed all that, however. Last weekend, the high school junior won the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) state wrestling championships in the 106lbs division while competing against male wrestlers.

“I just wrestled my best, and I kind of dominated the match, if I’m being honest,” Fitch said. The teenager says she has been wrestling since she was 6 years old after watching her older brothers compete in tournaments.

Tell me again about the believability of Intergender wrestling. https://t.co/Vv9aLFUg7q — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) February 26, 2020

“(My parents) didn’t want me to wrestle,” Fitch said regarding her decision to wrestle. “I’m pretty sure it was because they didn’t want me to get hurt. But I would just be like, ‘Well, if they can do it, then I should be able to do it.'”

The NCHSAA stated to media that they have roughly 300 females involved in amateur wrestling and that number is growing.

Who booked this unbelievable crap? *sarcasm https://t.co/B0pLiyGvDm — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) February 26, 2020

Highlights of Heaven Fitch winning and becoming the first-ever female wrestler to win an individual wrestling state championship can be viewed in the Tweet below: