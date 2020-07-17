Tegan Nox Opens Up About Coming Out As Gay, Fan Reaction

NXT Superstar Tegan Nox has opened up about why she felt the time was right to reveal she is gay.

NXT Superstar Tegan Nox recently let fans into her personal life via an Instagram post where she revealed she was gay. In the post, Nox is posing with her girlfriend as the couple are looking at one another. Nox accompanied the picture with a caption that read, “Life is good.”

Speaking with Newsweek.com, Nox opened up about her decision, why the time was right, and the subsequent reaction from the WWE Universe.

Nox confessed that her life had always been a “don’t ask, don’t tell” situation. However, she felt it was the right time, “especially when you’ve found the right one you’re in love with.”

She shared how the reaction had been generally positive. Nox noted, “There are a few people who obviously don’t agree with that, but 99 percent of the reactions have been positive.”

The NXT Superstar added how she’s been receiving texts from colleagues and friends in support of her. She was grateful that there are “so many nice people in the world.”

When asked if she had sought any advice from openly gay Superstar Sonya Deville, Nox admitted the two have spoken. She explained she talked to Deville before uploading the image and called her a “big, big help.”

According to Nox, Deville shared her number and invited her to text her if she ever needed anything. Crediting Deville as a huge supporter, Nox noted how Deville has been helpful with fans. Nox explained how her family knew she was gay, but her fans in the WWE Universe didn’t. She added how Deville helped her to “bring it out to the public.”

Tegan Nox recently lost a WWE NXT Women’s Championship match to Io Shirai. The two fought on this past Wednesday’s episode of NXT.