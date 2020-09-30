Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Tegan Nox Out With Another ACL Tear

By Michael Reichlin
Tegan Nox
Tegan Nox (Photo Credit: WWE.com)


Tegan Nox has suffered an ACL tear once again. WWE announced the news Wednesday afternoon on social media.

During the media conference call to promote Sunday’s NXT Takeover 31 event, Triple H confirmed that Tegan Nox has already undergone knee surgery and is recovering.

This is the third time Nox will miss extended ring time due to this same injury. The first ACL tear came just prior to 2017’s inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. She missed nearly a year of ring time.

It happened again the following year during the quarterfinals of the Mae Young Classic. She missed another 10 months with a torn ACL, MCL, meniscus and lateral collateral ligament.

WWE is running a storyline that Nox tore her ACL last week on NXT, when Candice LaRae attacked her before the women’s battle royal. However, it is believed the suffered the injury prior to that match.

We wish Tegan Nox a speedy recovery.

