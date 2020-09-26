Saturday, September 26, 2020

Tessa Blanchard Issues Statement On Recent Hiatus

Tessa Blanchard has issued a statement.

By Ian Carey
Tessa Blanchard
Tessa Blanchard

Former Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard, recently returned to the ring at a Warrior Wrestling show in Chicago. It was her first match since the start of the pandemic back in March. Blanchard took to Instagram recently to update her fans on what she has been doing while away from the ring.

“I’ve been away for a while, the main reason for that is to focus on my wedding & honeymoon. The past few months I’ve gotten back to the basics & been focusing on the relationships I have with family, friends & myself,” Blanchard wrote.

She then borrowed a phrase from EC3 and noted that she is taking back “control of her narrative.”

“The point of this post is because I’m taking back the control of my narrative. I’ve had people weigh in on what I should do, what I should say, what interview to do, where to go.. now, I want to listen to what I want and what’s in my heart.”

She then referenced the allegations against her for allegedly using racist language.

“racist? That’s not me, that’s never been me, I don’t have a history of being that way, I don’t have a history of using that language & that’s the end of it, it’s just not who I am. & I’m tired of being called & my family seeing me be called something so hateful.”

Impact stripped Blanchard of the world title slightly before Slammiversary. Eddie Edwards then won the vacant belt before dropping it to current champion, Eric Young.

Blanchard’s full statement can be viewed below:

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been away for a while, the main reason for that is to focus on my wedding & honeymoon. The past few months I’ve gotten back to the basics & been focusing on the relationships I have with family, friends & myself. The point of this post is because I’m taking back the control of my narrative. I’ve had people weigh in on what I should do, what I should say, what interview to do, where to go.. now, I want to listen to what I want and what’s in my heart. I am so blessed in so many areas of my life & I am so grateful to have such strong people in my life. & I regained control of that mindset.. that I know who I am. At the end of every day I can look in the mirror and say ‘I know that woman, I like that woman, I love who that woman is becoming and what she’s capable of’, that’s all I need. racist? That’s not me, that’s never been me, I don’t have a history of being that way, I don’t have a history of using that language & that’s the end of it, it’s just not who I am. & I’m tired of being called & my family seeing me be called something so hateful. Who I am is a woman that cares deeply about my passion and putting in work. Who I am is a woman that gives 110% at whatever she does whether it was waiting tables, extra curricular school work, the next workout, or in the ring. Who I am is a woman that prefers to be viewed as tough as nails instead of having any form of weakness. Who I am is a woman completely driven by my passion & what I believe God has for me in life. Even with those little details about me, at the end of the day none of it matters.. we are each responsible for taking control of our own lives. I’m taking back control of mine.. ? #nosvemospronto

A post shared by TESSA BLANCHARD (@tessa_blanchard) on

