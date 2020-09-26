Tessa Blanchard Issues Statement On Recent Hiatus

Former Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard, recently returned to the ring at a Warrior Wrestling show in Chicago. It was her first match since the start of the pandemic back in March. Blanchard took to Instagram recently to update her fans on what she has been doing while away from the ring.

“I’ve been away for a while, the main reason for that is to focus on my wedding & honeymoon. The past few months I’ve gotten back to the basics & been focusing on the relationships I have with family, friends & myself,” Blanchard wrote.

She then borrowed a phrase from EC3 and noted that she is taking back “control of her narrative.”

“The point of this post is because I’m taking back the control of my narrative. I’ve had people weigh in on what I should do, what I should say, what interview to do, where to go.. now, I want to listen to what I want and what’s in my heart.”

She then referenced the allegations against her for allegedly using racist language.

“racist? That’s not me, that’s never been me, I don’t have a history of being that way, I don’t have a history of using that language & that’s the end of it, it’s just not who I am. & I’m tired of being called & my family seeing me be called something so hateful.”

Impact stripped Blanchard of the world title slightly before Slammiversary. Eddie Edwards then won the vacant belt before dropping it to current champion, Eric Young.

Blanchard’s full statement can be viewed below: