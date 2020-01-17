Tessa Blanchard Responds To Allegation Of Racism

Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard has finally responded to the allegation of racism that was made against her after a tweet last week.

Blanchard responded to the controversy via a statement on Twitter and the female star claimed that she absolutely did not use the word and it’s not in her dictionary.

She continued by saying that racism is an awful part of American history and she stands ready to use her platform to fight against racism in whatever way she can:

I hope everyone will take a moment to read this. pic.twitter.com/gRPUlCYd6a — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) January 17, 2020

For those who don’t know, Tessa Blanchard had recently made a tweet saying that women should support each other and in response, several female wrestlers had called her out.

Allysin Kay was one such female star who had claimed that the Impact Champion spat in La Rosa Negra’s face backstage during a show and used the N-word.

Renee Michelle and AEW star Shanna later also supported these claims from Kay and Shanna even went on to say that Tessa did more nasty stuff while she was in Japan.

When asked about the controversy during a recent interview, La Rosa Negra had said that she was glad that the incident was brought up. Though she also expressed that she would like to move on from it.