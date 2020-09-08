Tessa Blanchard Returning To The Ring This Weekend

Tessa Blanchard’s first match since March has been scheduled for this weekend. Blanchard will be participating in Saturday’s Warrior Wrestling event in Chicago. The promotion has scheduled a series of shows outside at Marian Catholic High School with socially distanced crowds after their event last month went smoothly.
Blanchard is Warrior Wrestling’s Women’s Champion and will defend her title against Kylie Rae on Saturday. Kylie defeated Ray Lyn in a #1 contenders match at the last show. The event will air on FITE TV.
This will be Blanchard’s first official match since leaving Impact Wrestling. Blanchard is a former Impact World and Knockouts champion.
In addition to Blanchard, several big names are scheduled for the show.
Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Night 1 Lineup
The following matches have been confirmed for Saturday’s show:
- Alex Shelley vs. TJP
- Brian Cage vs. Alex Zayne
- Tom Lawlor vs. Kevin Ku
- Kimber Lee vs. Thunder Rosa
- Dan The Dad vs. Elayna Black
- Chris Bey, Jordan Oliver & Myron Reed vs. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)
- Daga vs. Isaias Velazquez
- Warrior Wrestling Title #1 Contendership Match
Joey Janela vs. Warhorse
- Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship
Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Kylie Rae