Tessa Blanchard Returning To The Ring This Weekend

Tessa Blanchard’s first match since March has been scheduled for this weekend. Blanchard will be participating in Saturday’s Warrior Wrestling event in Chicago. The promotion has scheduled a series of shows outside at Marian Catholic High School with socially distanced crowds after their event last month went smoothly.

Blanchard is Warrior Wrestling’s Women’s Champion and will defend her title against Kylie Rae on Saturday. Kylie defeated Ray Lyn in a #1 contenders match at the last show. The event will air on FITE TV.

- Advertisement -

This will be Blanchard’s first official match since leaving Impact Wrestling. Blanchard is a former Impact World and Knockouts champion.

For 2 years, the entire Warrior Women's Division has been building to this match.



Two of the best wrestlers on Earth.



The title on the line.



Not their first clash, but maybe their last?



Can a Smile cut a Diamond?



The Main Event. Who ya got? https://t.co/DpA8VOW3fl pic.twitter.com/7yrWt1B0hF — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) August 29, 2020

In addition to Blanchard, several big names are scheduled for the show.

Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Night 1 Lineup

The following matches have been confirmed for Saturday’s show: