Tessa Blanchard To Defend Impact World Title Against Taya Valkyrie

For the first time ever, two female wrestlers will face each other with the Impact Wrestling World Championship at stake. Impact has recently announced that Tessa Blanchard will defend her Impact World Champion against Tessa Blanchard on next week’s show on AXS TV.

BREAKING: For the first time ever, two women will compete for the IMPACT World Championship as @Tess_Blanchard will defend the title against @TheTayaValkyrie TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/rWi8XFCUCD — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 26, 2020

Valkyrie interfered in the closing moments of Tessa Blanchard’s X-Division title match against Ace Austin this week on AXS. Blanchard had defeated Austin at Sacrifice over the weekend and had been awarded a shot at X-Division gold as a result.

Tessa Blanchard vs Taya Valkyrie Head-to-Head Statistics

Taya Valkyrie holds a 6-2 record over Tessa Blanchard in single’s matches. She is 4-1 against Blanchard in matches that took place in Impact Wrestling.