Tessa Blanchard To Defend Impact World Title Against Taya Valkyrie

For the first time ever, two female wrestlers will face each other with the Impact Wrestling World Championship at stake. Impact has recently announced that Tessa Blanchard will defend her Impact World Champion against Tessa Blanchard on next week’s show on AXS TV.
Valkyrie interfered in the closing moments of Tessa Blanchard’s X-Division title match against Ace Austin this week on AXS. Blanchard had defeated Austin at Sacrifice over the weekend and had been awarded a shot at X-Division gold as a result.
Tessa Blanchard vs Taya Valkyrie Head-to-Head Statistics
Taya Valkyrie holds a 6-2 record over Tessa Blanchard in single’s matches. She is 4-1 against Blanchard in matches that took place in Impact Wrestling.
- 1/25/18 PWR: Taya Valkyrie defeated Tessa Blanchard
- 3/8/18 Bar Wrestling: Taya Valkyrie defeated Tessa Blanchard
- 10/14/18 Impact: Tessa Blanchard (c) defeated Taya Valkyrie (Bound For Glory 2018)
- 10/16/18: Impact: Taya Valkyrie defeated Tessa Blanchard (c) via DQ
- 1/6/19 Impact: Taya Valkyrie defeated Tessa Blanchard (c) – New Champion
- 1/12/19 Impact: Taya Valkyrie (c) defeated Tessa Blanchard (Street Fight)
- 1/18/19 PCW: Tessa Blanchard (c) defeated Taya Valkyrie
- 9/15/19 AAA/Impact: Taya Valkyrie defeated Tessa Blanchard (c) (New Reina de Reinas Champion)