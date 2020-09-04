“The Battle Of The Badasses” Will Headline WWE NXT Super Tuesday II

WWE is using an interesting tagline to further hype a match that will take place on next week’s episode of NXT, which is titled WWE NXT Super Tuesday II.

The main event of this show has been confirmed to be the Steel Cage match between Rhea Ripley and Mercedes Martinez. WWE is now billing it as “The Battle of The Badasses.”

- Advertisement -

In the announcement it was noted, “Rhea Ripley is tired of playing games with Mercedes Martinez and The Robert Stone Brand, and she isn’t hiding it.

That’s why she has called for Martinez to face her inside a Steel Cage — a challenge her rival eagerly accepted, setting the stage for The Battle of The Badasses in the main event of NXT Super Tuesday II.”

This episode will feature a bigger match that will serve as the opener, which is the Sudden Death Battle between Adam Cole and Finn Balor for the vacant NXT Title.

When that announcement was made, there had been speculation on Ripley vs. Martinez being the main event. Now, it’s official.

Just like this week, the reason that NXT is airing on Tuesday is due to the NHL Playoffs on the USA Network. However, the show will return to the normal Wednesday night timeslot on September 16.

No other matches have been announced for NXT Super Tuesday Part 2 from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.