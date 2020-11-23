Monday, November 23, 2020

The Bella Twins Clarify Rumors About In Ring Return

There have been rumors that the Bella Twins are preparing for an in-ring return

By Anutosh Bajpai
Bella Twins
The Bella Twins

Nikki Bella’s fiancé Artem Chigvintsev had said during an interview with US Magazine that The Bella Twins are having talks about coming back and he wouldn’t be surprised if they returned.

Since the WrestleMania season is approaching, a lot of people wondered if this could mean that we will see the Bellas returning to WWE TV anytime soon, with a Royal Rumble return being the most talked-about scenario.

However, in a new video on their YouTube channel, the Bella Twins talked about these rumors and Brie first explained the hardships she had to face the last time she made a return after giving birth to Birdie:

“A couple of mistakes I did with Birdie on a couple of my comebacks is Birdie was so little — you’re sleep deprived, you’re trying to train, you’re trying to be a mom, so it can be really hard,

I’d like to wait until the boys are like two years old, or something like that. I see us making a comeback in a couple of years, or maybe it’s next year, I don’t know, but it’s not next month!”

Brie continued by saying that they do want to make a return to in ring competition but they aren’t sure about the timeline of their comeback.

Nikki Bella then explained that they aren’t ‘in talks’ right now and what Artem meant was that the sisters have discussed it among themselves. She confirmed that they haven’t spoken to WWE about a return to the ring.

This clarification confirms that the Bella Twins aren’t planning to return to the ring anytime soon and if they do make a comeback it will be somewhere down the line.

