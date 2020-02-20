The Bella Twins Returning To SmackDown This Week

The twin sisters will be making their return to SmackDown this week

WWE has added the return of Bella Twins, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella for a talk show segment to an already stacked line up for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The company has announced that the twin sisters will be taking part in the “A Moment of Bliss” segment hosted by former Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

The Bellas are not the only big name announced for a return on Friday Night and former Universal Champion Bill Goldberg is also expected to appear live on the show.

The company has also announced a few matches for the episode with the most interesting one being a #1 contenders match between Carmella and Naomi.

The winner of this bout will then go on to challenge the current SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley for her title at the upcoming Super Showdown event.

Though this isn’t the only announced bout and they have also confirmed that the Usos will be teaming up with The New Day to take on John Morrison, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in an 8 men tag team match.

There is no word yet on why the Bella Twins are returning to SmackDown but they are expected to be inducted into Hall Of Fame this year and it’s possible that the company confirms this news during the upcoming segment.