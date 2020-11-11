The Bella Twins Say They Have “One More Run” Left In WWE

The Bella Twins believe they have one more WWE run left in them. The 36-year-olds were recently interviewed by Michael Lopez on Access and said that the WWE Women’s tag-team titles serve as motivation for them to get back in the ring.

“When we left, all of the sudden the WWE Women’s Tag Titles came, and we’re like, ‘Wait a sec, that’s for the Bella Twins.’ Like, we’ve been dying to have tag titles, and so her and I feel like we have one more run in us, and we really want to go for those tag titles,” Brie Bella said during the interview.

This isn’t the first time the Bella Twins have expressed interest in going after the tag belts. They replied to a WWE post on Twitter regarding current tag champs, Shayna Bazler and Nia Jax.

Goodness would love to roll up to #WWERaw tonight with Brie! Miss it sooo much!! N #FearlessNikki #BrieMode https://t.co/euM5zLaI4P — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) November 3, 2020

While the twins have never held tag-team gold, they are each former Divas Champions. Brie held the title once while Nikki had two reigns with the belt. Nikki’s 307 combined days with the title is second only to AJ Lee’s 406 combined days with that particular championship.

The full interview with the Bellas van be viewed in the player below: