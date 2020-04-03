The Big Show Addresses Critics Of Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania Decision

WWE Superstar The Big Show has shared his thoughts on fans who have been critical of Roman Reigns’ decision to pull out of WrestleMania 36. Reigns was set to face Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship. Unfortunately, “The Big Dog” has a lowered immune system after two battles with leukemia. This concern amidst the coronavirus pandemic led him to pull out of their match. Speaking on The Gorilla Position Podcast, Big Show labeled Reigns’ detractors as both ignorant and selfish.

“I think anyone that was to give anyone grief or something like that? It’s really very selfish,” Big Show explained. “[It’s an] almost ignorant point of view. Roman Reigns has had his battles with leukaemia. This is an illness that, you know, own his own he has fought, repressed and got into remission. This guy’s literally got his life in his hands and he’s also got two new kids who are extremely vulnerable.”

The Big Show On Roman Reigns’ Position

Big Show believes Reigns’ decision was a difficult one to make. He added how the only right decision to make in this situation is the one that protects himself and his family. “So you can’t begrudge someone for making that choice. I don’t think there’s not one person out there that wouldn’t have made the same choices as Roman. When you look at the facts, every talent has to weigh, you know, risk reward factor.”

He doesn’t believe this will be much of a set back for Reigns. When he is able to, Big Show thinks Reigns will be ready to get back into the ring and pick up where he left off. He acknowledged how the coronavirus concerns are “bigger than Roman Reigns” and that he understands his decision.

“He has to take the precautions that he thinks are right. I’m proud of him for doing that. That’s the thing about WWE, they’re not going to ask you to do anything you’re uncomfortable with,” Big Show said. “As much as people like to talk trash or portray things of what goes on backstage. I’ve been with Vince McMahon 20 plus years, he’s never asked me to do one thing I’m not comfortable with. Even wearing 40 yards of silk up my butt to wrestle sumo wrestlers, Believe it or not, I was comfortable with that.”

WrestleMania 36 airs this weekend on April 4 and April 5.