The Big Show Credits Brock Lesnar With Reigniting His Career

WWE Superstar The Big Show has credited Brock Lesnar with helping to reignite his career. Big Show made the revelation after joining Corey Graves for his WWE podcast, After the Bell.

“I owe my entire resurgence of my career to Brock Lesnar,” Big Show confessed. “For the longest time, I was still napalm when I came back from OVW, and Brock’s main event [opponent] somehow got stuck on a plane. Jack Lanza, in a house show, threw me in with Brock, and Brock and I tore the house down.”

He continued, “Just before that I was working mid-card. I was working body-slam matches and stuff like that. I filled in for that main event, and Brock and I literally tore the freaking house down because Brock can flat out go.”

The Big Show Recalls Brock Lesnar Wanting To Work With Him

Big Show praised Lesnar, pointing out how he “gets it,” comparing his ability to Kurt Angle. He argued that their wrestling backgrounds helped make them a better in-ring performer. Reflecting on their time working together, Big Show remembered how Lesnar requested to work with him and how he felt WWE wasn’t utilizing him.

“[…] they were asking Brock who’s you next opponent he said, ‘I want to work with Show. He’s a giant. He can work. You guys are just sleeping on him.’ Brock and I started working tearing the house down. It changed a lot of people’s perceptions of who I was as a talent and who I was as an individual. I really owe that break because of Brock. I don’t think that’s something I’ve ever told on any podcast so there you go.”

At the time of writing, The Big Show doesn’t have a scheduled match at WrestleMania 36. Lesnar, however, is set to defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. The event is intended to take place on April 5 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.