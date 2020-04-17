The Big Show Discusses WWE Running TV Events During Coronavirus Outbreak

Big Show recently spoke with FOX News where he took on the criticism from fans and media regarding WWE’s decision to run shows during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has been doing so at the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida since last month. They’ve aired several episodes of RAW and SmackDown while airing NXT shows from in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

The former WWE Champion began by talking about how the company is eager to give fans the product and comfort they want during the pandemic. He also pointed out that despite their beliefs, WWE is taking their duties very seriously.

“We’re trying to do things the best that we can to entertain and also follow a lot of safety and health guidelines,” Show said.

He brought up knowing that for a fact since he challenged WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for the strap. He mentioned how WWE had a medical screening, temperature taking, and social distancing.

“It was really nice to see how much WWE went after making the talent as safe as possible and those that wanted to compete for the fans. And that was one thing that’s been made very clear to all the talents — you don’t have to. If you feel uncomfortable, stay at home, stay with your family.”

Big Show continued, “If you’re not in a situation where you could put someone else at risk… and you want to try to entertain your fans, you can,” he added. “I thought they did a great job and WrestleMania turned out amazing.”

Until the arenas start to hold events again, it appears that the Performance Center will be the home for the company holding events for the near future.

