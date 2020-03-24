The Big Show Show On Netflix Gets New Trailer (Video)

We finally have a trailer to pass along for The Big Show Show, the show that stars former WWE Champion The Big Show.

The series will make its debut on Netflix on Monday, April 6, the day after WrestleMania 36. You can check out the trailer for the series in the video player below. Netflix describes the series as “When the teenage daughter of Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar, comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.”

It has been announced that the first season will be 10 episodes long. Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld, and Lily Brooks O’Briant all join “The World’s Largest Athlete” on the program. The Big Show probably has some of the most extensive acting experience of any WWE Superstar on the roster. He has appeared in films such as Jingle All The Way, The Waterboy, MacGruber, Knucklehead, and more. He has also appeared on a plethora of television shows dating back to 1994.

Now, he gets his own television series on the world’s leading streaming platform.