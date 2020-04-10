The Big Show On How His WWE Role Has Changed

The Big Show says he is not in the trenches anymore

The Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 intrigued the fans and it appears that WWE star Big Show was also impressed with the bout associated to The Fiend.

The former World Champion recently had an interview with Metro.co.uk to promote his new Netflix show where he talked about WrestleMania 36 event and more.

When asked about the cinematic matches at the Show Of Shows, the Big Show first praised the execution of the bouts and then expressed interest in working a similar match with Bray Wyatt:

“I know I would sign up for the same kind of program if I was working with Bray Wyatt, I would definitely sign up to have my mind picked apart.

I think it would be very entertaining to go through that and do that tortured perspective of trying to convey the hurt, pain, and frustration.”

Big Show On How His WWE Role Has Changed

Big Show also commented on his current status with WWE and explaining how his role has changed, the Giant said that he is not in the trenches anymore:

“My role has changed to where I’m not in the trenches anymore. I come around once in a while, I can help a talent in the ring, or maybe I can put another talent over – maybe I can be a surprise. I’m wide open for whatever.”

The Big Show Show is now streaming on Netflix in full. You can check out the WWE star’s full interview including the above comments and more at this link.