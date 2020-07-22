The Big Show Reveals He Has No Interest In Becoming A WWE Producer

The Big Show has revealed he has no future interest in becoming a producer for WWE once his extensive in-ring career has come to an end.

Speaking with Newsweek, Big Show joked how he “may as well put my head under a car and back over it.” He explained how he wouldn’t want the headache that WWE’s backstage producers go through. Instead, he’d rather continue to serve as in-ring talent for as long as possible, working with up-and-coming Superstars.

“I’m in a unique position that I don’t have to work five nights a week like when I was full time. If you have a talent that is on their way as a big guy or medium-sized guy and I get the chance to get in the ring and work again and ride with this guy for a few days and help them that way, that’s where I get to do my best work—being in the ring with them and work out their timing and what’s going on in their head, and take them where they need to be.”

Big Show On Working With Younger Talent

The Big Show admitted the hardest thing in working with younger talent is ensuring they relax in the ring. He pointed out how a lot of them struggle in finding the flow and fluid nature of the match.

According to him, several younger Superstars are hung up in forcing stuff and overplanning spots. He noted how the empty arenas have made it different to create a connection, and so instead of connecting with fans, they have to connect with hard in-ring work.

“As far as me: I’m around as long as I’m still able to compete and produce. I know that those times are not as much as they used to be back in the day. Father Time is undefeated, but I’ll always respect and love this business and I’m always around to help anyone, whether it’s a talent from the Cruiserweights on up, I’m willing to help anybody. If the experiences that I’ve been through can help and make things easier, I’m always willing to give it.”

The Big Show recently competed in an Unsanctioned matchup this Monday Night on Raw. He lost to Randy Orton after receiving an RKO. After the match had ended, Orton delivered a punt kick to Big Show’s head.