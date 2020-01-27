The Briscoe Brothers Announce They Have Re-Signed With Ring Of Honor (Video)

Ring of Honor veterans The Briscoe Brothers have announced they have officially re-signed with the promotion.

The Briscoe Brothers aren’t going anywhere. Mark and Jay Briscoe have revealed via Twitter that they have officially re-signed with Ring of Honor (ROH). Leaning against a pickup truck, the two discuss their contract status with ROH:

“Y’all probably don’t know this, because we don’t really talk about this type of s—. But our ROH deals are up in just a couple of months. And now everybody is wanting to know ‘what’s next?’” Jay said.

He noted how they have done it all as a team in the promotion as his brother Mark took over. Mark highlighted their notable accolades as Tag Team of the Year and Tag Team of the Decade. He then stressed how they are eleven-time tag team champions.

Briscoe Brothers Want 12

Taking his hat off to display the embroidered “11X” on the back, Jay asked his brother “What comes after 11?”

He continued, “12 is next. We Dem Boys. What the hell we look like, trying to win somebody else’s damn tag team titles? We Dem Boys, we re-signed with ROH, we ain’t going no-damn-where, so let the ass whooping’s continue to commence.”

As noted, the Briscoe Brothers have won the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships 11 times. Outside their team, Jay Briscoe is a two-time ROH World Champion. They have also won the ROH World Six-Man Championships alongside Bully Ray. The duo recently lost the ROH Tag Team Championships to Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham at Final Battle 2019.

With this re-signing, they join PJ Black, Josh Woods, Bandido and Villain Enterprises’ Marty Scurll in their decision to stay with the company.

