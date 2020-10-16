The Collective Issues Statement On COVID Cases, Urges Fans To Get Tested

Multiple wrestlers who performed at the Collective in Indiana have tested postive for COVID-19.

Multiple wrestlers have tested positive for COVID-19 after performing at the Collective series of independent wrestling events in Indiana this weekend. As a result, Ring of Honor will reportedly not be using wrestlers who took part in the shows for their upcoming set of tapings.

The Collective social media account has released a statement on the matter as well. They are asking fans who attended the shows to get tested for the virus.

pic.twitter.com/sdNVf5HhLp — TheCollective2020 (@collective2020) October 15, 2020

“Thank you to all the fans that attended #TheCollective in Indianapolis! On behalf of the 8 participating promotions, we thank you for your energy and enthusiasm at a time when we all needed this feeling of normalcy.

Not only did you attend but you followed guidelines and were respectful and mindful of the safety of not just yourselves, but also of those around you and for that we are grateful.

With that being said, over the last 24+ hours, we have learned of a handful of positive COVID tests from those who attended The Collective. We have been in contact with some of them and will continue to be and offer our support as they navigate through the coming days and weeks.

We encourage everyone who attended the events in any capacity to get a test as soon as possible and notify those they may have interacted with of their situation.”

Dan the Dad posted the following about his COVID-19 test results:

Regardless of next results and all that I still feel like it's best for me to sit out the rest of the year. Sometimes life has a way of putting things into perspective for you even if you refuse to do it yourself. It was wonderful to see everyone over the weekend. I'll be back https://t.co/tKiQJCtWZn — Dan the Dad (@ThanksDanTheDad) October 15, 2020

Cabana Man Dan also tested positive after having worked the event:

Ok guys. Please get tested any time after an event and before another one.



Enclosed is my 6th negative Covid test I’ve taken last week.



To ensure the safety of others going into this weekend’s events and training, I got tested again today.



Unfortunately it came back positive. pic.twitter.com/OnM5Q9Cj6k — Cabana Man Dan (@cabanamandan) October 15, 2020

Ring Of Honor Will Not Use Talent Who Performed At The Collective

As a result of the positive tests, ROH reportedly will not be using talent who worked the shows on upcoming tapings.

“While Ring of Honor does not publicly discuss specific internal decisions, ROH is taking every measure to preserve the integrity of its rigorous health and safety protocol for the upcoming tapings,” Koff said in an email to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Danhausen posted the following about having tested negative: