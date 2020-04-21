The Godfather On Vince McMahon’s Views On Marijuana

The Godfather talks about his use of marijuana and how Vince McMahon feels about it

The Godfather is one of the veteran WWE wrestlers who is open about his use of marijuana during his time in the wrestling business and he doesn’t mind talking about it.

The WWE Hall Of Famer recently had an interview with WrestlingInc, where he talked about things like his match at the Brawl For All, what he is doing now and more.

During the interview, the Godfather was asked about Vince McMahon’s views on marijuana. Replying to it, the WWE veteran said that Vince is ‘up on the times’ and claimed that the Boss would not have a problem supporting it if it was legal:

“[Laughs] Well, I’m not gonna go that far but Vince is up on the times. If cannabis were to become legal, then he would have no problem supporting it. He supported it when I was there, I’ve never smoked with Vince or seen Vince smoke.”

The Godfather was also asked if smoking weed was a common thing backstage in WWE when he was there and the former Intercontinental Champion said that there were very few guys who smoked at the time.

He went to reveal that he would try to get many people to smoke while he was there and claimed that he was never fined for smoking during his WWE career. You can check out his full interview at this link.