The Godfather Talks BSK Reunion At Survivor Series

The Godfather spoke about the Bone Street Krew reunion at the Survivor Series.

By Ian Carey

Survivor Series 2020 was billed as the Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” and many legends from the past were there to help celebrate. One of The Undertaker’s longtime friends in the business, “The Godfather” Charles Wright, was amongst them. Godfather spoke to SI.com recently about the reunion Taker’s “Bone Street Krew” had at the show.

“When WWE invited me to the Survivor Series tribute for Mark, I texted him right away and said, ‘Let’s do a BSK reunion,’” said Wright. “We paid homage to Mark Calaway and the phenom that he created with The Undertaker.”

The reunion took place Saturday night before the Survivor Series. No food was served, only whiskey and beer. Other attendees included Savio Vega, Rikishi, Phineas Godwinn, and Mark Henry.

“For that one night, the past came back to life,” Wright continued. “If you didn’t know any better, it felt like it was 20 years ago. We told stories, we hugged, we cried—and we put Timmy White to bed, just like we used to back in the day.”

Godfather continued to talk about what Taker did for others during his career.

“Mark is honest, he respects the business and he never forgets about his friends,” said Wright. “He changed the business, especially for big men. He’s one of a kind.”

The full interview with Charles Wright can be read here.

