The Hurt Business Reflects On Championship Victory, Promises Step Two Is Coming

Bobby Lashley walked away as the new WWE United States Champion following his Payback matchup with Apollo Crews. This win marks the second time Lashley has held the title. In a WWE.com exclusive, Lashley and his Hurt Business stablemates addressed the victory and shared what people can expect next.

When asked what this title win meant to him, Lashley deferred the mic to MVP, who stated:

“Satisfaction. Ask Apollo about satisfaction because obviously he is another satisfied client of The Hurt Business. Our business is hurt, and I think if you talk to Apollo Crews right now, his neck is hurt, his ribs are hurt, and his feelings are hurt.”

Bobby Lashley then stressed how The Hurt Business isn’t a brand, clique, or a group. He urged people to remember that they are, simply, The Hurt Business. He promised how “This is just the first to come.”

MVP added how he had told everybody in the past that he knew what The Hurt Business could do in WWE. He explained how, “I told you when I first started talking to my man Lashley, when I first started talking to Shelton, I knew what we were capable of. This is step one. I promise you step two is coming.”

Bobby Lashley and MVP also celebrated the title win on their respective social media accounts. Lashley noted how his first and current United States Championship reign were 14 years apart. He first won the belt from JBL on the May 26, 2006, episode of SmackDown.

