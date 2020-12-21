The Hurt Business Win WWE RAW Tag Team Titles At TLC

The Hurt Business have fulfilled their goal of becoming the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions.

At Sunday’s (December 20, 2020) WWE TLC pay-per-view event in St. Petersburg, Florida at the Tropicana Field on the WWE Network, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin did so when they dethroned The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) to win the titles.

The Finish saw Alexander hit the lumbar check to Kingston for the win. Time will tell whether WWE continues this feud or goes into a different direction heading into the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event next month. It’s possible a rematch could come as soon as Monday’s episode of RAW.

The New Day was drafted to RAW while The Street Profits were drafted to SmackDown during this year’s Draft. At the time, WWE official Adam Pearce had the two teams trade championships.

Thus, there was never an official title change, but rather the titles were renamed and the champions followed suit.

What are your thoughts on The Hurt Business winning the RAW Tag Team Titles? Was this the right call by WWE officials?