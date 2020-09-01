The IIconics Comment On Having To Disband

Last night on WWE RAW, The Iiconics were booked in a match against the Riott Squad. The winners would receive a tag title shot. The losers would have to disband. After Ruby Riott scored a pinfall on Billie Kay, it meant the end for the longtime Iiconics tag-team.

WWE correspondents caught up with the Iiconics backstage in an interview exclusive to WWE’s social media.

- Advertisement -

“Ever since we started in NXT 5.5 years ago, this has been us,” Royce said backstage. “It’s just very unnatural.”

“It’s scary thinking that we won’t be by each other’s sides when we walk through that curtain, we won’t be in that ring together, we won’t be on the outside cheering them on, we are going to be in this alone. That’s scary but that’s life,” Billie Kay said.

“Everyone goes through changes of growth and times where you have to evolve and we’re at that point. So as scary, and as sad as we are, we both know that we can achieve anything we set our mind’s to. And even though we won’t be supporting each other out there, back here we will have each other’s back 1000% every single damn day for the rest of our lives. And that’s something that will never go away.”

The Iiconics WWE Stats

The Iiconics became the 2nd WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 35 after winning a fatal 4-way match. They would hold the belts for 4 months before dropping them to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: