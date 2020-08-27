The Latest Updates In The Sonya Deville Attempted Kidnapping Case

The wrestling world is continuing to grapple with the seriousness of what took place at Sonya Deville’s residence in the early hours of August 16th. Several updates are now available concerning the case.

Deville is scheduled to appear in court this morning. The purpose of today’s hearing is to seek a restraining order against Phillip Thomas in case he is released in the future.

Deville also testified a week ago today at a court hearing. That hearing ultimately ruled Thomas would not be granted bond and will remain in prison until his trial.

Deville noted that after learning the person’s name, she checked her social media and found countless threatening messages from him.

“I found hundreds of messages he sent from his account and two other accounts threatening my life. threatening my baby niece, saying he knew she was my world and he’d make sure she was dead,” Deville said, “saying that he’d cut off my ex-girlfriend‘s head and deliver it to my doorstep and do various forceful sexual things to me and my family members. I was horrified.”

Fox 13 published the following report which features security footage of the man entering Deville’s residence.

Court Rules To Keep Evidence Sealed

According to a report from PW Insider, The Hillsborough County Court ruled against a motion from local Florida media recently. The motion was for the release of evidence regarding the case to the public. Such evidence includes video messages sent by the suspect through social media. This evidence will remain sealed as a result of the court ruling against the motion.

Deville Has Received Additional Threats

A court-document obtained by HeelByNature, appears to indicate that Deville has received additional threats following the attack. Such messages reportedly read “I’ll finish the job that Phillip started”, and “My knife is sharper than Phillp’s.” These messages are addressed in the below document’s 3rd note: