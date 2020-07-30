The Miz Felt Blindsided When CM Punk Blasted Him On Social Media

CM Punk and the Miz traded jabs regarding WWE Backstage back in January. After appearing on the show one week, Miz used the line “Sorry I didn’t change the culture” in reference to a comment CM Punk made when he was first announced as a regular on the show. Punk responded to a Tweet from the WWE on Fox Twitter account regarding the comment:
The Miz was recently interviewed by 411 Mania and addressed the situation. He said he still considers him and Punk friends.
“I have no idea to be honest with you. Like, I still to this day have no idea,” Miz said. “To be honest, I thought we were friends. And it’s just like one of those things where you’re like, ‘God, man.’ I don’t know. I just don’t know, like I really don’t. I wish I could answer any of the questions that you would have about that, but I honestly, I don’t know. I don’t get it. I don’t get him.”
Miz also spent some time during the interview talking about those who are critical of him main eventing WrestleMania 27.
“People were still talking like I didn’t deserve to be in that spot, ‘I should’ve been in that spot!’ ‘Blah blah blah!’ Let’s put it this way: There was no one that generated more heat, more bad guy like oriented couldn’t stand you heat if you will than me at that moment.”