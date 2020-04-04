The Miz Officially Off WrestleMania, 2 Kickoff Matches Announced

One match has been changed and two have been added to the WrestleMania 36 card.

WWE officially confirmed on “the Bump” that the Miz will not participate in WrestleMania 36 this year. The announced reason for him being pulled from the card is that he was injured on last night’s Smackdown. It had previously been reported, however, that Miz did not perform on the show due to being sick. The Miz was scheduled to defend the Smackdown tag team titles in a tag-team triple threat ladder match against The Usos and New Day.

The tag-team titles will still be defended in a triple threat ladder match, however. The match has been changed from a tag-team triple threat to a single’s triple threat. The tag titles will still be on the line, however.

Jimmy Uso will represent the Usos in the match. Kofi Kingston will be the lone member of New Day to represent his team in the match.

2 Matches Added To WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Shows

WWE has also announced 2 new matches to take place on the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff shows. Drew Gulak will face Cesaro in single’s competition. The other added match features Natalya taking on Liv Morgan.