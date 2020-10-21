Wednesday, October 21, 2020

The Miz On Daniel Cormier Possibly Joining WWE

The Miz says that it's not that easy to make the transition

By Anutosh Bajpai
There has been talk of Daniel Cormier possibly joining WWE in coming times and during a recent interview, the Miz revealed his thoughts on the possibility. TMZ Sports recently caught up with the A Lister and they asked him about the speculations of the former MMA star joining the pro wrestling world.

Replying to it, The Miz suggested that the transition from MMA to wrestling is very difficult and claimed that not many people can be as successful as the former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey was:

“It’s very difficult, not many people are able to do it, not many people can be as successful as Ronda Rousey was. She came in and really did a tremendous job in just acclimating to our style of professional wrestling. She did a great job and if he can do that, that’s fantastic, but some people just can’t get it.”

The reporter pointed out how Cormier has the charisma needed for becoming a WWE superstar and The Miz interestingly responded by saying “It takes a little more than charisma to be a successful Superstar.”

The Miz Reveals His Advice For Daniel Cormier

The former Intercontinental Champion then went on to explain that there is no trick to make it into the world of wrestling. When asked what advice he would give Daniel if he does pursue a career in professional wrestling, The Miz said that the best advice he got was to stick with it:

“Stick with it, because there’s a lot of reasons that will tear you apart from it. That’s the best advice I’d ever gotten when I was first starting in WWE, not even in WWE, before WWE when I was in independent wrestling. I asked some Superstars what would be the best advice, the best advice I got was stick with it.

Because I watched so many people quit, I watched so many people look at it and go, ‘This is too hard on my body, too hard on everything, I don’t like traveling.’ There’s always an excuse, you know? Screw the excuse.”

Later in the interview, The Miz acknowledged how he made the jump from reality TV to WWE and claimed that he still loves his job. You can check out his full interview in the video below:

