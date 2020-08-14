The Miz Predicts The Next Breakout Star In WWE

Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre are two of the top examples of stars who have managed to break the barriers of WWE in recent times and finally reach their full potential and The Miz has an interesting name who he believes will be the next to do the same.

The former World Champion recently had an interview with Kliq Pro Wrestling Podcast, where he talked about things like his reality show Miz and Mrs, the possibility of making changes to his current schedule and more.

During the interview, The Miz also talked about the recent WWE return of his former tag team partner John Morrison and the A-Lister predicted that the former Impact World Champion will be the next break out star in WWE:

“He’s an immense talent, and I think he’s the next big superstar to break out. I think he’s going to be a Universal Champion or WWE Champion. I think he deserves to be one because he has that much talent to be one.”

The Miz also explained that he did not persuade John to come back to the promotion and it was Morrison who wanted to return. However, he did help the former champion as much as possible because they are best friends.

WWE confirmed the reports of John Morrison’s re-signing in December last year and he made his return to WWE programming in early January. The former TNA star has since reunited with his partner the Miz and the two even won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in February.