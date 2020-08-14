Friday, August 14, 2020

The Miz Predicts The Next Breakout Star In WWE

The Miz reveals which stars he thinks has the potential to win the World Championship

By Anutosh Bajpai
The Miz and John Morrison
The Miz believes John Morrison will become a world champion soon

Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre are two of the top examples of stars who have managed to break the barriers of WWE in recent times and finally reach their full potential and The Miz has an interesting name who he believes will be the next to do the same.

The former World Champion recently had an interview with Kliq Pro Wrestling Podcast, where he talked about things like his reality show Miz and Mrs, the possibility of making changes to his current schedule and more.

- Advertisement -

During the interview, The Miz also talked about the recent WWE return of his former tag team partner John Morrison and the A-Lister predicted that the former Impact World Champion will be the next break out star in WWE:

“He’s an immense talent, and I think he’s the next big superstar to break out. I think he’s going to be a Universal Champion or WWE Champion. I think he deserves to be one because he has that much talent to be one.”

The Miz also explained that he did not persuade John to come back to the promotion and it was Morrison who wanted to return. However, he did help the former champion as much as possible because they are best friends.

WWE confirmed the reports of John Morrison’s re-signing in December last year and he made his return to WWE programming in early January. The former TNA star has since reunited with his partner the Miz and the two even won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in February.

SourceWrestlingInc

Trending Articles

Results

WWE NXT Results (8/12): Velveteen Dream Returns, Reed vs. Priest, Karrion Kross

The August 12, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (8/12): Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, Tag Team Appreciation Night

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Cody put the TNT Championship on the line against Scorpio Sky and Chris...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Wants Current SmackDown Champion To Be Drafted To Raw

The Next WWE draft is on the horizon. Reports suggest that the company has shortlisted two dates in October for the same...
Read more
WWE

WWE Intercontinental Championship Plans For SummerSlam Revealed

WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles will reportedly defend the title against Jeff Hardy at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. WWE has not announced Hardy vs. Styles...
Read more
WWE

John Cena On Firefly Fun House Match: “It Left A Lot Of Questions”

John Cena hasn’t been on WWE television since WrestleMania 36 where he took part in the Firefly Fun House match against Bray...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

What WWE Officials Have Told Big E About Plans For His Future

There have been a lot of talks about the future plans for Big E recently and during a new interview, the former...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Reveals What Vince McMahon Thought Of His Royal Rumble Debut

AJ Styles' WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2016 is considered to be one of the most impressive debuts in the history of...
Read more
WWE

The Miz Predicts The Next Breakout Star In WWE

Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre are two of the top examples of stars who have managed to break the barriers of WWE...
Read more
AEW

AEW Releases Three Wrestlers Including Jimmy Havoc

While the company hasn't made an official announcement regarding the same, latest reports suggest that AEW has released three wrestlers from their...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Tops NXT By A Wide Margin, Doubles Key Demo

AEW Dynamite has extended its winning streak over WWE NXT. Viewership was down for both shows this week, but AEW outdrew NXT...
Read more
WWE

SummerSlam Likely For Orlando Arena, Plans For ‘Virtual Fans’

WWE is expected to announce the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as the SummerSlam location soon. Multiple sources are reporting that WWE is planning to...
Read more
WWE

WWE Intercontinental Championship Plans For SummerSlam Revealed

WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles will reportedly defend the title against Jeff Hardy at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. WWE has not announced Hardy vs. Styles...
Read more
Impact

Chris Sabin Talks How Unsafe The First TNA Ultimate X Match Was

IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champion and former TNA Champion Chris Sabin recently appeared on the Chris Van Vliet show.
Read more
WWE

WWE Network Adding EVOLVE, PROGRESS, wXx & ICW Content This Weekend

Indie content is coming to the WWE Network this weekend. WWE announced today that shows from EVOLVE, PROGRESS, wXw...
Read more
Wrestling News

MLW Signs Distribution Deal With Fubo Sports Network

Major League Wrestling has inked a deal with the Fubo Sports Network to air episodes of Fusion. The show will air at...
Read more
AEW

Eric Bischoff Talks AEW’s “Progressive” Approach To ‘Scripting’

Former WCW President and WWE Executive Director of SmackDown Eric Bischoff recently appeared on AEW Dynamite. ‘Easy E’ appeared in a segment...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (8/12): Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, Tag Team Appreciation Night

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Cody put the TNT Championship on the line against Scorpio Sky and Chris...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC