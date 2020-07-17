The Miz Reflects On Losing Main Event Momentum Following WrestleMania XXVII

The Miz has opened up about losing his main event push back in 2011 following WrestleMania XXVII. He addressed the lost momentum during an interview with Busted Open Radio.

Miz confessed he felt his momentum shift following his victory over John Cena at WrestleMania XXVII. He pointed to how “creative changed in the background.”

He believes this change-up within the creative team stymied his main event run.

“Whenever you hear about heads leaving, and then another head coming in to kind of, you know — obviously Vince runs the entire thing,” Miz stated. “But there are different, I guess you can say creative people, that are different writers that when you have a head leave, and then another head comes in, he’ll have his guys.

He admitted that when he eventually lost the WWE Championship to Cena, there was a “role shift” in the writing process.

At that point, he claimed could see what was going to happen. According to Miz, he foresaw that he was going to be utilized to develop new talent:

“I was just utilized for the past, I don’t know, year to make me, to get me to where I am. Now it’s time to make other people. And I didn’t have the wherewithal to make sure that I was being made as well. And I didn’t have the experience, and I think it took me a little while.”

The Miz On Having To Rebuilt

The Miz also addressed how being drafted to RAW further damaged his momentum. He explained how when a Superstar is drafted, it “changes your career, like it changes everything.”

Miz then recalled being on SmackDown, “primed up and ready for the WWE Championship.”

At the time, he was in the Intercontinental Championship scene. He believes the Intercontinental Championship was “more talked about than any other title in WWE.” This built his confidence, leading him to believe he was heading directly to the WWE Championship.

“And then I got drafted to Raw, and once I got drafted to Raw I felt like I went from here, and I had to build myself back up,” Miz said. “[…] I was able to do that, and I did it once again. And once I felt like I was ready and primed up for the WWE Championship again, I got drafted again. And it just — it keeps going back and forth, and you have to build yourself up.”

The Miz acknowledged how not every Superstar faces that challenge. He explained how some are forever positioned in a main event slot and can be easily drafted without losing status and momentum. He admitted that this didn’t apply to him. Instead, he had to be re-developed and actively build himself up again with each subsequent brand change.