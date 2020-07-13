The Miz on His Father’s Viral Success: “His 15 Minutes of Fame Is My 15 Minutes of Hell”

WWE Superstar The Miz recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio show. The ‘Awesome’ SmackDown Superstar would answer a number of topics from his time with WWE as well as his new role as the host of Cannonball.

With The Miz now hosting USA Network’s Cannonball show it gave him the opportunity to land the cover of TV Guide. Miz discussed how special it was to land that spot on the iconic infozine. “It only took me 20 years to get back on it!” The Miz began on Busted Open.

The Miz on TV Guide

“The last time I was on the cover of TV Guide? It was for The Real World Back To New York. That was back in like 2000. So, to be able to grace the cover once again of TV Guide? I grew up waiting for the Sunday paper to get my TV Guide to circle the shows that I want to watch for the week.”

“We didn’t have the luxuries that the kids have these days” The Miz continued. “We had to wait for the paper to come in so you get your TV Guide to circle all the shows. Like we didn’t have recording. Like our version of recording was getting a VCR, putting a tape in the VCR and pressing record.”

The Miz would then talk about his 15 year stint with the WWE. “I’m very fortunate for all the things that I’ve been able to do. From being a WWE Superstar on SmackDown? I mean I’m six foot nothing, 200 like 200 pounds of just nothing. And yet here I am today, 15 years in the business. I’ve held every major title WWE has, [as well as having my own] reality show Miz and Mrs.”

WrestleMania Moment

Mike Mizanin would then discuss the appearances of his father on WWE television. The biggest moment for ‘Mr Miz’ came at WrestleMania when he entered the ring and stood up to Shane McMahon. “It really warms my heart when my dad, even though it gets really annoying, tells me how famous he is. How at WrestleMania in MetLife Stadium when he got inside the ring with Shane McMahon and put his dukes up. He became a meme! He went viral and became like the biggest story of WrestleMania.”

“You know his 15 minutes of fame is my 15 minutes of hell” Miz continued. “Because now? He was able to take two seconds inside a ring, and make it something. I’ve been there for 15 years and I haven’t went viral like he has!?”

Also Check Out: