The Miz Says He’ll “Quit” If He Doesn’t Main Event WrestleMania 37

WWE Superstar The Miz has said he will quit WWE if he isn’t in the main event at next year’s WrestleMania. WrestleMania 37 was recently announced to be taking place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on March 28th, 2021. Inglewood is in the Los Angeles metro area. As WWE intends to lean into the Hollywood theme for the show, The Miz is unsurprisingly interested in having a starring role.

Miz Wants The Main Event

Miz, known in WWE as “The A-Lister” shared his intentions via his Instagram account, where he wrote:

“Wrestlemania is going Hollywood next year. If I don’t Main Event…I quit. #Wrestlemania37 #MiztleMania #AwesomeFanArt by @stunner.designs“

Miz uploaded a picture of himself looking over his sunglasses with the WrestleMania 37 “Hollywood” graphic along the bottom of the image as he stands in front of a version of the iconic Hollywood sign.

It didn’t take long for another WWE Superstar to see Miz’s post and add their two cents. In this case, it was “The Showoff” Dolph Ziggler, who replied “Yes!!!! Finally!!! (The quitting)” For what it’s worth, The Miz and Ziggler have known each other for a long time and frequently joke and respond to each other’s social media messages.

Despite the location reveal of WrestleMania 37, WWE has yet to host this April’s WrestleMania 36. The show takes place on April 5th from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.