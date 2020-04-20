The Miz Talks About Wrestling In Front Of Zero Fans

WWE Superstar The Miz has opened up about his experiences wrestling in front of zero fans.

SmackDown Superstar The Miz has opened up about his experiences wrestling in front of zero fans. WWE’s resident “A-Lister” broached the subject during a recent interview on Logan Paul’s podcast.

The Miz shared how talent has to find a different way to “get the adrenaline and utilize it.” He compared the recent empty arena matches to the muted, respectful crowd reactions in Japan. Miz explained how Superstars know how the Japanese audience were intently watching everything that happened in the ring. He added how they were always invested in the action, despite the lack of noise or interaction. He talked about how he takes the same approach with zero fan shows, visualizing the fans at home.

“I’m just picturing the people at home being invested in everything that we’re doing,” Miz said. “So every little maneuver counts. So it’s actually making me a better performer in the ring for sure.”

He acknowledged how everyone in WWE is pushing even harder in the ring during this time. The Miz believes this hard work will continue, even when the WWE Universe is finally able to attend live shows in the future.

Miz argued how everything that WWE does is different, and that’s what makes them an out the box wrestling promotion. He explained how they utilize everything, before reflecting on the lessons learned from the process and how they can best use it in the future.